Clubcard Price

Ambrosia Devon Custard 1Kg

4.3(41)Write a review
Ambrosia Devon Custard 1Kg
£2.40
£0.24/100g

Per 125g portion

Energy
508kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ/96kcal

Product Description

  • Devon custard made with West Country milk.
  • Win 1000s of Moley Cuddly Toys
  • Available to be won
  • UK & ROI 18+.For GB residents retain pack and proof of purchase (receipt upload required on entry). No purchase req'd For Nl and ROI residents (see back of product). Internet Promotion opens 14/09/22 at 9am and closes 04/01/23 at 8.59am and includes weekly prize draws. Internet access and valid email address req'd. Full T&Cs apply.
  • See www.ambrosiacompetition.co.uk
  • UK & ROI 18+ Only. First Promotion Period: opens 14/09/22 at 9am and closes 04/01/23 at 8.59am. Enter during the first promotion period, during a "Promotion Week" (each promotion week will run from 9am on a Wednesday to 8.59am the following Wednesday) for a chance to win 1 of 150 Moley cuddly toys, available in that prize draw for that promotion week (the "Prizes"). Following the first promotion period there will be a wrap up draw (see below for details).
  • Entry for GB: purchase a promotional product and during the first promotion period or, the wrap up draw visit www.ambrosiacompetition.co.uk (the "Website") and follow the instructions to enter. Retain pack and proof of purchase (receipt upload required on entry). No purchase req'd in ROI or NI. Free Entry for ROI & Nl: visit the website and follow the instructions to submit an entry into the promotion.
  • First Promotion Period: On each Friday following a promotion week, 150 winners will be selected at random for each available prize, by an independent adjudicator from all valid entries received in the previous promotion week. There will be 16 weekly draws (1 per Promotion Week,150 Prizes per draw). Entrants who do not win in the first promotion period will have the option to opt-in to enter the wrap up draw.
  • Wrap Up Draw: Opens 04/01/23 at 9am and closes on 29/03/23 at 9am. Entrants who enter during the wrap up draw period (or any non-winners of the first promotion who opt-in to enter the wrap up draw) will be entered into a prize draw where there will be a minimum of 10 prizes available to be won. Any prizes not claimed or awarded during the first promotion period will be added to the prize pool for the wrap up draw. Within 14 days of the end of the wrap up draw, one winner will be selected at random, by an independent adjudicator, for each available prize. Across the first promotion period and wrap up draw. Max 1 entry per promotional product (for GB residents only). Max 5 entries per household, per week. Max 5 prizes per household. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd.
  • For the chance to win a moley toy, keep this carton and your receipt, and visit www.ambrosiacompetition.co.uk to enter!
  • From our home to yours...
  • "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
  • It's what makes Ambrosia special.
  • We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Creamy & delicious
  • Made with West Country Milk
  • 100% natural flavours
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • A source of calcium
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Sustainable Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...
All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion
Energy406kJ/96kcal508kJ/120kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
of which Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate14.8g18.5g
of which Sugars10.6g13.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.8g3.5g
Salt0.11g0.14g
Calcium100mg (13% RI)125mg (16% RI)
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 8 portions--
View all Sharing Desserts & Puddings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

41 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Used to be nice but now with PALM OIL, what is wor

1 stars

Used to be nice but now with PALM OIL, what is worse dairy or rainforest palm.

Palm oil use may =loss of orangutang habitat

1 stars

Boycotting as it contains palm oil .We prefer to have the rain forests in Cambodia so till the recipe changes we will make from scratch with powdered home made custard. Shame as we had really liked the product. Please consider using another oil . Thanks to other reviewers for spotting it.

oily sweet taste

2 stars

too sweet and it's got palm oil? Why would a custard need oil? But it's so sweet that we could not eat it.

Easier to store when opened.

4 stars

Bought as part of a promotion but this is my go to custard. Lovely taste and easier to store when opened in the fridge.

Scruptious Custard

5 stars

This is our new Favourite branded custard. It's the right balance or rich, creamy and sweet. It's great in cold desserts and hot puddings and ha a gorgeous smell when you open the packet. There's no chemical aftertaste either. Absolutely yummy!!

Tasty!

5 stars

Delicious custard which probably tastes better than the one that I try and make myself!

The best...

5 stars

Ambrosia is the best!!! Will not find a brand that's better than this. The custard is very thick and creamy. Nice on cake or on its own

Prefer it light

4 stars

It’s not too sweet, but I would prefer the light version.

I enjoy this custard anyway but wanted to try a di

5 stars

I enjoy this custard anyway but wanted to try a different size, great size for 4 small puddings. Bought as part of a promotion

Convenient tasty custard

4 stars

Convenient tasty custard

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

