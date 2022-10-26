Ambrosia Devon Custard 1Kg

Used to be nice but now with PALM OIL, what is wor
Used to be nice but now with PALM OIL, what is worse dairy or rainforest palm.
Palm oil use may =loss of orangutang habitat
Boycotting as it contains palm oil .We prefer to have the rain forests in Cambodia so till the recipe changes we will make from scratch with powdered home made custard. Shame as we had really liked the product. Please consider using another oil . Thanks to other reviewers for spotting it.
oily sweet taste
too sweet and it's got palm oil? Why would a custard need oil? But it's so sweet that we could not eat it.
Easier to store when opened.
Bought as part of a promotion but this is my go to custard. Lovely taste and easier to store when opened in the fridge.
Scruptious Custard
This is our new Favourite branded custard. It's the right balance or rich, creamy and sweet. It's great in cold desserts and hot puddings and ha a gorgeous smell when you open the packet. There's no chemical aftertaste either. Absolutely yummy!!
Tasty!
Delicious custard which probably tastes better than the one that I try and make myself!
The best...
Ambrosia is the best!!! Will not find a brand that's better than this. The custard is very thick and creamy. Nice on cake or on its own
Prefer it light
It’s not too sweet, but I would prefer the light version.
I enjoy this custard anyway but wanted to try a di
I enjoy this custard anyway but wanted to try a different size, great size for 4 small puddings. Bought as part of a promotion
Convenient tasty custard
Convenient tasty custard