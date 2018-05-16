Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles 500G
- Milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program www.lindt.com
- Lindt LINDOR Milk Maxi Ball - smooth melting Milk Chocolate balls with an irresistibly smooth filling, approx. 40 balls, 500g gift
- With its unique shape and irresistible contents, the LINDOR Milk Maxi Ball is sure to impress this Christmas
- Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world renowned growing regions
- The perfect festive chocolate gift to impress this Christmas
- Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights
- Give the gift of bliss with the ultimate chocolate gift from LINDOR this Christmas. The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling. This giant LINDOR ball is filled with irresistible Milk Chocolate truffles and is the perfect gift for those closest to you this festive season. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
- 40 Lindor Truffles
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- Pack size: 500G
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavorings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum - Milk Solids: 21% minimum
- May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.
Store in a cool and dry place.Highly Meltable, Keep Cool
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Quality Guarantee
Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
United Kingdom:
4 New Square,
Feltham,
Middlesex,
TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2587 kJ /
|-
|623 kcal
|Fat
|47 g
|- of which saturates
|34 g
|Carbohydrate
|44 g
|- of which sugars
|42 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
