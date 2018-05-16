Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Chicken Legs 635G

- Energy1253kJ 300kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 663kJ / 159kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked seasoned chicken legs with chestnut mushrooms and fried onion and a sachet of mushroom and white wine sauce.
- Sous vide. This product has been sealed in an airtight bag and slowly cooked to lock in succulence and flavour.
- SLOW COOKED Marinated in black garlic with chestnut mushrooms and a creamy white wine and porcini sauce
- Pack size: 635G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Legs (69%), Mushroom and White Wine Sauce (15%) [Water, Single Cream (Milk), Mushroom, Onion, White Wine (Sulphites), Chestnut Mushroom, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Herbs, Garlic Purée, Roasted Garlic Purée, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Mushroom, Chicken Extract, Mushroom Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Fennel Seed, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, White Pepper], Chestnut Mushroom (6%), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Maize Starch, Herbs, Flavouring, Honey Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Yeast Extract, Black Garlic Extract Powder, Garlic Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins. Place sachet to one side. Empty contents of the pouch into the foil tray provided. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven 25 minutes. Remove from oven, pour sauce around the chicken legs and mix with the juices, before returning to the oven for the final 10 minutes. Stir the sauce before serving.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
635g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (189g)
|Energy
|663kJ / 159kcal
|1253kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|18.4g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|15.2g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
