Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 1 Kilograms

healthier custard
The brand is great and this reduced sugar version is still good albeit slightly less sweet, but the texture is very much similar. Great alternative for those watching waistline and the people like myself who probably should ! Tried this product as part of a promotion.
It's custard, ready made and as convenient as you like. Great flavour, we love it and are converts!
Creamy and lush
This is really good custard, it doesn't taste "light" at all, it's creamy and yummy. Became the bedtime snack of choice of a very fussy five year old.
Tasty
Tasty, however a bit too big for a family of 4. Bought as a promotion
Lovely and thick
Lovely and thick but still prefer the original non light version. Pleased I tried but will stick with original as occasional treat.
Quick and easy to make a tasty dessert.
Creamy and tasty. We had with apple pie and it was lovely. Very convenient to have in the store cupboard. I bought as part of a promotion.
Lovely custard
this was purchased as part of an incentive. Really creamy custard that tasted great. Would purchase again
Brilliant lighter version!
This pack was perfect for my family of four & far easier to open than a tin can... much more child friendly! Was great to have a lighter option, and I couldn’t taste any difference between this and the full fat version we normally buy! I bought it whilst on promotion but will certainly be making the switch!
Best we've had
We didn't realise this was the low sugar & fat variety - just tastes as rich and creamy as any custard we had. In fact, if anything it was marginally too sweet. Recommended. Bought as a promotion.
Really lovely flavour and texture bought as part of a promotion