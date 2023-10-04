We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 1 Kilograms

4.7(80)Write a review
Ambrosia Light Devon Custard 1 Kilograms
£2.40
£0.24/100g

Per 125g portion

Energy
411kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ/78kcal

Product Description

  • Light Devon custard made with West Country milk.
  • Win a Dinner Give a Dinner
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • Win one of 5000 £10 Tesco e-vouchers & for every prize claimed we will donate £10 to FareShare
  • UK 18+. Closes: 11:59pm on 04/10/23.
  • Receipt req'd for entry. See back of pack for details, full T&C's apply; see www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk
  • For the chance to win, keep this pack and your receipt, and visit www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk
  • UK 18+ only. Opens: 1:00am on 01/11/22. Closes 11:59pm on 04/10/23. Entry: purchase a Bisto, OXO, Paxo, Plantastic, Homepride, Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Sharwood's or Loyd Grossman® promotional pack (see full T&Cs for list of promotional packs), visit www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk (the "Website"), complete the online form and upload your receipt to find out if you have won. Entrants who submit an entry at a randomly allocated winning moment will win one prize. If no entries are received at a winning moment, the next entry will win the prize. No guarantee all available prizes will be won. Retain purchase receipt; prizes will not be awarded if a valid purchase has not been made. 5000 x £10 Tesco e-vouchers available to be won. Winners will have the option to keep or donate their prize to FareShare (Registered Charity Number: 1100051). Max 1 entry per email address, per day. Max 4 prizes per household. Max 1 entry per transaction. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd. The promoter will donate £10 to FareShare (Registered Charity Number: 1100051) for every prize claimed as well as the monetary value (£10) of any £10 voucher prizes donated by the winner to the charity in accordance with the promotion terms. The maximum donation to be donated by the promoter in connection with this promotion is £100,000.
  • 30% Less Sugar & Fat†
  • †30% less fat & 30% less sugar than Ambrosia Devon Custard
  • From our home to yours...
  • "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
  • It's what makes Ambrosia special.
  • We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Creamy & delicious
  • Made with West Country Milk
  • Source of calcium
  • 100% natural flavours
  • Less than 3% fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Modified Starch, Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin), Total Milk content 78%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold.
All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion
Energy329kJ/78kcal411kJ/98kcal
Fat2.0g2.5g
of which saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate12.1g15.1g
of which sugars7.4g9.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.12g0.15g
Calcium100mg (13% RI)125mg (16% RI)
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 8 portions--
80 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

healthier custard

4 stars

The brand is great and this reduced sugar version is still good albeit slightly less sweet, but the texture is very much similar. Great alternative for those watching waistline and the people like myself who probably should ! Tried this product as part of a promotion.

It's custard, ready made and as convenient as you

5 stars

It's custard, ready made and as convenient as you like. Great flavour, we love it and are converts!

Creamy and lush

4 stars

This is really good custard, it doesn't taste "light" at all, it's creamy and yummy. Became the bedtime snack of choice of a very fussy five year old.

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty, however a bit too big for a family of 4. Bought as a promotion

Lovely and thick

4 stars

Lovely and thick but still prefer the original non light version. Pleased I tried but will stick with original as occasional treat.

Quick and easy to make a tasty dessert.

5 stars

Creamy and tasty. We had with apple pie and it was lovely. Very convenient to have in the store cupboard. I bought as part of a promotion.

Lovely custard

5 stars

this was purchased as part of an incentive. Really creamy custard that tasted great. Would purchase again

Brilliant lighter version!

5 stars

This pack was perfect for my family of four & far easier to open than a tin can... much more child friendly! Was great to have a lighter option, and I couldn’t taste any difference between this and the full fat version we normally buy! I bought it whilst on promotion but will certainly be making the switch!

Best we've had

5 stars

We didn't realise this was the low sugar & fat variety - just tastes as rich and creamy as any custard we had. In fact, if anything it was marginally too sweet. Recommended. Bought as a promotion.

Really lovely flavour and texture bought as part o

5 stars

Really lovely flavour and texture bought as part of a promotion

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

