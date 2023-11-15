Glade Bathroom Gel Air Freshener Cherry & Peony 180g

Glade B/room Gel Luscious Cherry & Peony 180g

The patented dual post design supports the gel, optimizing the release of fragrance. In addition, the 360°design and the unique elliptical shape of this freshener, along with an innovation in the formula, allow for a consistent fragrance over an extended period of time. That means you get a better fragrance experience, and one that is easy to control, thanks to the adjustability of the lid. In addition, Glade Gel has a water based formula and is simple to use–no electricity or batteries needed. Just place it wherever you like and enjoy the refreshing and pleasant fragrance. Control odour and create a unique atmosphere with Glade Luscious Cherry & Peony

Glade Luscious Cherry & Peony Fragranced Bathroom Gel provides up to 45 days of odour control with a consistent level of fragrance The patented design and extended fragrance release technology make it an ideal product to freshen the bathroom Luscious Cherry & Peony is a charming fragrance infused with essential oils; it creates an irresistible harmony in your bathroom, thanks to the composition of 9 scent notes: cherry, sweet citrus, red fruit, pink rose , peony , mimosa , white woods ,creamy musk and sweet meringue Glade bathroom freshener has a water-based formula and is available in a range of intriguing and pleasant fragrances

Pack size: 180G

180g ℮

