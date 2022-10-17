Villa Maria Organic Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

For a little more, a taste of Heaven!
Well, my husband and I thought Private Bin was good (and it IS) but if you spend a pound or two more, there is nectar from Heaven awaiting your taste buds. Incroyable!
This is really nice wine. Really smooth! It will become a regular on my shop list :)
Highly Recommend
Beautiful, smooth with no sharpness at all, very palatable. Will definately buy again.
Bottled 2020. I found it thin, limited and unsatisfying.
Totally delicious SB. Fruity and dry.
