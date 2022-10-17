We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Villa Maria Organic Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.6(5)Write a review
Villa Maria Organic Earth Garden Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£11.50
£11.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Certified Organic
  • bio gro
  • cheers.org.nz
  • Our vineyards are vibrant gardens in the beautiful corner of Earth we call home; organically cultivated and alive with wildflowers. This gorgeous Sauvignon Blanc is full of life, fresh and juicy. You can taste pure expressions of passionfruit and lime, just as nature intended.
  • Our family-owned winery is fulfilling a dream held since we began farming organically in 1999, respecting the planet and sharing exhilarating wines that bring you the best of New Zealand.
  • Wine of Marlborough, New Zealand
  • New Zealand Sustainable Winegrowing
  • Suitable for plant-based diets
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14.0% vol

Producer

Villa Maria

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nick Picone

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Our vineyards are vibrant gardens in the beautiful corner of Earth we call home; organically cultivated and alive with wildflowers. This gorgeous Sauvignon Blanc is full of life, fresh and juicy. You can taste expressions of passionfruit and lime, just as nature intended.

History

  • Our family-owned winery is fulfilling a dream held since we began farming organically in 1999, respecting the planet and sharing exhilarating wines that bring you the best of New Zealand.

Regional Information

  • From our organic vineyards in the world-renowned Marlborough region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

New Zealand Wine

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Villa Maria Estate Ltd.,
  • 118 Montgomerie Road,
  • Auckland,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

For a little more, a taste of Heaven!

5 stars

Well, my husband and I thought Private Bin was good (and it IS) but if you spend a pound or two more, there is nectar from Heaven awaiting your taste buds. Incroyable!

This is really nice wine

5 stars

This is really nice wine. Really smooth! It will become a regular on my shop list :)

Highly Recommend

5 stars

Beautiful, smooth with no sharpness at all, very palatable. Will definately buy again.

Bottled 2020. I found it thin, limited and unsatis

3 stars

Bottled 2020. I found it thin, limited and unsatisfying.

Totally delicious SB. Fruity and dry.

5 stars

Totally delicious SB. Fruity and dry.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here