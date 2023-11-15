Leo Bancroft Conditioning Overnight Hair Mask Coconut 30Ml To Find out More Visit www.leobancroft.com

What It Does A creamy moisturising formulation of Coconut Oil & Macadamia Nut Oil to nourish and care for hair. Just one more sleep to conditioned, healthy looking hair. - Boosts hair conditioning - Blended with natural oils packed with rich fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidant - Leaves hair soft & manageable

Leo the award winning international hairdresser believes in the discovery of the best you Using this simple but unique philosophy he has created a range of his favourite salon styling products for you to create the very best version of yourself.

Conditioning Nourish & Revive Hair While You Sleep

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Erythritol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Olivate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polysorbate 60, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Parfum (Fragrance), Sorbitan Olivate, Campesterol, Campestanol, Brassicasterol, Saccharide Isomerate, Tocopherol, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Stigmasterol, Beta-Sitostanol, Beta-Sitosterol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid, Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hyaluronate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Leuconostoc/Radish, Root Ferment Filtrate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

30ml ℮

