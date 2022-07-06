We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clarence Court Brown Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 2.60
£0.43/each
Product Description

  • 6 Medium Free Range Eggs
  • For guidance on achieving perfectly poached eggs or recipe inspiration from dinner party canapés, to classic egg dishes please visit: clarencecourt.co.uk or @clarencecourt.
  • Fabulous eggs by fabulous birds since 1928
  • In 1928, botanist and explorer, Clarence Elliott brought jungle fowl back from Patagonia to Stow-on-the Wold, Gloucestershire. These rare birds were crossbred to create generations of pedigree hens that to this day lay beautiful, colourful, hard-shelled eggs with deep yellow yolks.
  • Decade of experience have gone into caring for our fabulous birds ensuring their health and welfare (as well as that of the British farmers who care for them) are of the highest standard. Clarence Court birds lay at their own natural, slow speed, resulting in distinctively richer eggs.
  • When you see the Clarence Court crown you know it's from our exclusive line of traditional breed birds, roaming free on acres of England's green and pleasant land from dawn until dusk, grazing on the best maize enriched diet.
  • Class A
  • With deep brown coloured shells

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Return to

  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.
  • www.clarencecourt.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy547kJ/131kcal
Fat9.0g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate0.0g
of which sugars0.0g
Fibre0.0g
Protein12.6g
Salt0.39g
52 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Beautiful yellow yoke great for poaching

5 stars

Beautiful yellow yoke great for poaching

Chickentastic!

5 stars

These are the best eggs available short of keeping your own chickens!

Good for homebaking

5 stars

Good for homebaking

Delicious!

5 stars

These eggs are of excellent quality. I have purchased them for several years and they never disappoint.

Lovely eggs, a bit pricey

5 stars

Lovely eggs, a bit pricey

Excellent tasty eggs with a really deep yellow yol

5 stars

Excellent tasty eggs with a really deep yellow yolk

Best eggs ever. I now buy them all the time.

5 stars

Excellent. Lovely brown eggs.

Eggsellent

5 stars

Lovely dippy eggs and glorious golden scrambled eggs on toast. Just like Mum used to do - 80 + years ago! Kept our own hens 😋

Eggs cellent eggs

5 stars

Lovely rich yellow yokes and very fresh eggs Beautiful

Beautiful egg with very dark yellow yolk.More expe

5 stars

Beautiful egg with very dark yellow yolk.More expensive than my usual buy but worth every penny.Looks great on a plate with bacon.

1-10 of 52 reviews

