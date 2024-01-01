We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beavertown Lazer Crush 0.3% Ipa 4 X 330Ml

£6.00

£4.54/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beavertown Lazer Crush 0.3% Ipa 4 X 330Ml
Tasting NotesRipe mango with a hint of fresh pine, followed by bags of sweet orange and zesty citrus, finishing with a grapefruit bitternessHeavyweight flavour. Featherweight ABV. Our in your face IPA, that just happens to be alcohol-free. When we decided to brew an AF IPA, we wanted to roll a bit differently. Rather than brewing with small amounts of malt or dealcoholizing after fermentation, for lazer crush we used a clever strain of yeast that fully ferments our crisp pilsner malt without producing alcohol and adds a hint of peachy fruit to boot. Then we laid down some heavy-duty hops. The result is a rocket-fueled, turbocharged, laser-sharp IPA at a Monday to Sunday crushable 0.3%
Pack size: 1320ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the EU

Country

Produce of the EU

Net Contents

4 x 330ml

