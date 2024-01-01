Beavertown Lazer Crush 0.3% Ipa 4 X 330Ml

Tasting Notes Ripe mango with a hint of fresh pine, followed by bags of sweet orange and zesty citrus, finishing with a grapefruit bitterness Heavyweight flavour. Featherweight ABV. Our in your face IPA, that just happens to be alcohol-free. When we decided to brew an AF IPA, we wanted to roll a bit differently. Rather than brewing with small amounts of malt or dealcoholizing after fermentation, for lazer crush we used a clever strain of yeast that fully ferments our crisp pilsner malt without producing alcohol and adds a hint of peachy fruit to boot. Then we laid down some heavy-duty hops. The result is a rocket-fueled, turbocharged, laser-sharp IPA at a Monday to Sunday crushable 0.3%

Pack size: 1320ML

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the EU

Country

Produce of the EU

Net Contents

4 x 330ml