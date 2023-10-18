We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ogx Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 385Ml

£8.00

£2.08/100ml

OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 385ml
This clarifying DIY inspired blend is infused with apple cider vinegar to help gently cleanse, balance and boost shine. Keep your hair so fresh, so clean and so shiny!Why You Want It... A gentle cleansing formula that helps remove residue build-up and adds luscious shine to strands.
Beauty pure and simpleSulfate Free Surfactants Hair Care System
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Vinegar Extract, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Coconut Acid, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium Tetrapropenyl Succinate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions For Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.For best results use in conjunction with other OGX hair products.

