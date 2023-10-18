OGX Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo 385ml

This clarifying DIY inspired blend is infused with apple cider vinegar to help gently cleanse, balance and boost shine. Keep your hair so fresh, so clean and so shiny! Why You Want It... A gentle cleansing formula that helps remove residue build-up and adds luscious shine to strands.

Beauty pure and simple Sulfate Free Surfactants Hair Care System

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Vinegar Extract, Polyquaternium-22, PEG-7 Amodimethicone, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Polyquaternium-39, Sodium Hydrolyzed Potato Starch Dodecenylsuccinate, Coconut Acid, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium Tetrapropenyl Succinate, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Preparation and Usage