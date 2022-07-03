We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate & Hazelnut Bar 90G

3.7(6)Write a review
image 1 of Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate & Hazelnut Bar 90G
£ 2.00
£2.23/100g

Per 18 g

Energy
451kJ
108kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100 g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate (59%) Bar with Hazelnuts Filling.
  • A sophisticated combination of quality roasted hazelnuts with the smoothness of white chocolate and an exquisite creamy filling with hazelnuts for a delightful chocolate experience.
  • Enjoy the taste of Ferrero Rocher one square at a time.
  • We are committed to source 100% Sustainable Cocoa
  • www.ferrerorocher.com/bars/sustainability

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • A new way to enjoy the delicious taste of Ferrero Rocher
  • A refined chocolate base, a soft creamy filling, topped with a chocolate layer mixed with crunchy pieces of hazelnuts
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts, Palm Oil, Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Almonds, Walnuts, Cashews, Pecan Nuts, Brazil Nuts, Pistachios, Macadamia Nuts.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving size (18 g)% RI* per serving size
Energy (kJ / kcal)2502 / 602451 / 1085%
Fat (g)42.77.711%
of which Saturates (g)21.83.920%
Carbohydrate (g)43.97.93%
of which Sugars (g)43.97.99%
Protein (g)9.71.73%
Salt (g)0.3230.0581%
* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Mmm so nice

5 stars

It was really tasty and just like eating an individual Ferraro Roche. I can highly recommend this.

Waste of money

1 stars

Don't waste your money, just white chocolate no hazelnut. Very expensive.

Loved it.

5 stars

Very good quality. Didn't last very long though!.

Tiny tiny tiny size and over expensive

1 stars

Tiny tiny bar of chocolate with massive price

So so so so yummy

5 stars

Yummy and so much better than the milk chocolate version. Will definitely but this again! Mmmmmmmm

Nice!

5 stars

This is one of my favourites now. The perfect balance of ferrero rocher and white chocolate. It's really addictive though!

