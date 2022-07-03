Ferrero Rocher White Chocolate & Hazelnut Bar 90G

Mmm so nice
It was really tasty and just like eating an individual Ferraro Roche. I can highly recommend this.
Waste of money
Don't waste your money, just white chocolate no hazelnut. Very expensive.
Loved it.
Very good quality. Didn't last very long though!.
Tiny tiny tiny size and over expensive
Tiny tiny bar of chocolate with massive price
So so so so yummy
Yummy and so much better than the milk chocolate version. Will definitely but this again! Mmmmmmmm
Nice!
This is one of my favourites now. The perfect balance of ferrero rocher and white chocolate. It's really addictive though!