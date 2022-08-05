We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella 240G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Buffalo Mozzarella 240G
£2.50
£20.00/kg DR.WT

Per 30g

Energy
354kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1180kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO cheese made with pasteurised whole buffalo milk.
  • Rich & milky. A pasta filata cheese from the Campania region. Made with water buffalo milk for a fresh flavour.
  • Made with Mediterranean water buffalo milk.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using Italian milk within the PDO area.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

125g -e-mark required

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1180kJ / 285kcal354kJ / 86kcal
Fat25.0g7.5g
Saturates16.0g4.8g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.3g
Sugars1.0g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.0g4.2g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Finest Dairy & Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent Mozzarella - creamy and delicious

5 stars

Excellent Mozzarella - creamy and delicious

I will be buying again!

5 stars

Delicious - lovely texture!

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious mozzarella. Soft and smooth.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here