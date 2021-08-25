Tesco &Jamie Oliver Lemon & Herb Chicken Traybake 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 210kcal
Product Description
- Free range corn fed skinless chicken breast chunks in a lemon and herb marinade.
- I’ve created this tasty new range of 123 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion
- TENDER CHUNKS OF FREE RANGE CHICKEN BREAST IN A LEMON & HERB MARINADE "I’ve created these 123 Traybakes with Tesco for an easy way to get dinner on the table. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce, and you’re off "
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (92%), Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Parsley, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Basil, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Oil, Turmeric.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Delicious as part of a 123 Traybake, or to cook this product on its own please follow the cooking instructions below. 200°C /Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 20 mins Spread chicken out in a single layer on baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 mins.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Preparation and Usage
Mighty Midweek meals in 3 simple steps
Preheat your oven to 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7. Add your base (01) to a large ovenproof dish, then add your hero (02) in an even layer across the top of the dish and roast for 10 mins. Finally add your sauce (03) and cook for a further 20 mins or until piping hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (56g**)
|Energy
|884kJ / 210kcal
|495kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|35.3g
|19.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 226g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.