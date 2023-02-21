We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mucho Mas Vino Tinto Wine 75Cl

4.3(14)Write a review
image 1 of Mucho Mas Vino Tinto Wine 75Cl
£8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mucho Mas Vino Tinto Wine 75Cl
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The object of the blend is to obtain a different and special wine, using the Tempranillo and Syrah varieties of several Spanish viticultural origins, which provide their own particularities. The grapes come from old vines and are harvested by hand. The vinifications are made in stainless steel tanks for 10-14 days with controlled temperatures of 26-28ºC. The wine remains in American oak barrels for 3-4 months until the end of the malolactic fermentation.

History

  • The Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'

Regional Information

  • Blend is the new trend in the world of wine. These wines are made with different grapes of distinct vines, selected either for their regionality or for their variety. This characterizes them as unique wines with their own identity, in which the art of making wine is represented.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

14 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Avoid

1 stars

Not my cup of tea at all. This is a confected soupy and shapeless drink, presumably made from left over grapes. I suspect those new to wine or with a sweet tooth might enjoy it. Mucho Mess.

Great wine!

5 stars

A lovely, smooth, drinkable red wine. Excellent value.

lovely smooth wine

5 stars

lovely smooth wine

It was my brother who pointed me in the direction

5 stars

It was my brother who pointed me in the direction of this wine. He drinks no other red now and i am beginning to agree with him. It is great value,extremely easy to drink and goes with many meals. It has a great well rounded fruity taste and it is quite a strong wine. I used to order from Adnams but i am really pleased Tesco are starting to stock this wonderful wine.

I love this wine!! and being Spanish myself I cann

5 stars

I love this wine!! and being Spanish myself I cannot recommend it enough. Very smooth and drinkable. Most of my close work colleagues agree with me too. Great find.

Really smooth nice wine, ignore the one star comme

5 stars

Really smooth nice wine, ignore the one star comment left by someone saying it’s dregs..

Really sooth wine, good value!

4 stars

Really sooth wine, good value!

The most more-ish red I have ever tasted Fantasti

5 stars

The most more-ish red I have ever tasted Fantastic value!

Pure enjoyment!

5 stars

Delicious! Rich, smooth and intense. A great start to the festive season. Spotted it on Vivino with 4.1 out of 5 Stars and according to them "The UK's highest rated Spanish red under £10"

Yum!

5 stars

Delicious, ripe and rich style of red which is very moreish and easy drinking on its own. My go-to wine for any day of the week!

