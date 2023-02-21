Mucho Mas Vino Tinto Wine 75Cl

Avoid
Not my cup of tea at all. This is a confected soupy and shapeless drink, presumably made from left over grapes. I suspect those new to wine or with a sweet tooth might enjoy it. Mucho Mess.
Great wine!
A lovely, smooth, drinkable red wine. Excellent value.
lovely smooth wine
It was my brother who pointed me in the direction
It was my brother who pointed me in the direction of this wine. He drinks no other red now and i am beginning to agree with him. It is great value,extremely easy to drink and goes with many meals. It has a great well rounded fruity taste and it is quite a strong wine. I used to order from Adnams but i am really pleased Tesco are starting to stock this wonderful wine.
I love this wine!! and being Spanish myself I cann
I love this wine!! and being Spanish myself I cannot recommend it enough. Very smooth and drinkable. Most of my close work colleagues agree with me too. Great find.
Really smooth nice wine, ignore the one star comme
Really smooth nice wine, ignore the one star comment left by someone saying it’s dregs..
Really sooth wine, good value!
The most more-ish red I have ever tasted Fantasti
The most more-ish red I have ever tasted Fantastic value!
Pure enjoyment!
Delicious! Rich, smooth and intense. A great start to the festive season. Spotted it on Vivino with 4.1 out of 5 Stars and according to them "The UK's highest rated Spanish red under £10"
Yum!
Delicious, ripe and rich style of red which is very moreish and easy drinking on its own. My go-to wine for any day of the week!