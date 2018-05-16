Gillette Fusion 5 Precise Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Gillette Fusion 5 Precise Gift Set
- Give the gift of a sleek, close shave with Gillette Fusion razor gift set for men! It includes a Fusion razor and a 200ml Shave Gel. The razor features 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. With lubrication before & after the blades, it shields skin from irritation while you shave. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. The shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort. . Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
- Give the gift of a sleek, close shave with this Gillette razor gift set for men
- It includes a Fusion5 razor, a Sensitive Shaving Gel 200ml
- World’s #1 5-blade razor (P&G calculation based on Nielsen sales info. Sept. 2018 – Aug. 2019 among Male 5-Blade System razors)
- Precision trimmer for hard-to-reach places and styling facial hair
- The shaving gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort
- 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
- Fits all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power blade refills
Information
Ingredients
RAZOR: PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, SILICA, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRA-DI-T-BUTYL HYDROXYHYDROCINNAMATE, TRIS(DI-T-BUTYL)PHOSPHITE, ALOE BARBADENSIS LEAF JUICE, BHT, VITIS VINIFERA (GRAPE) SEED OIL, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) OIL, GLYCOL GEL: AQUA, PALMITIC ACID, TRIETHANOLAMINE, ISOPENTANE, GLYCERYL OLEATE, STEARIC ACID, GLYCERIN, ISOBUTANE, SORBITOL, PARFUM, HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE, PEG-90M, MENTHOL, PEG-23M, MYRISTIC ACID, LINALOOL, LIMONENE, LAURIC ACID, GLYCERYL ACRYLATE/ACRYLIC ACID COPOLYMER, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, PVM/MA COPOLYMER, METHYLPARABEN, LECITHIN, TOCOPHEROL, ASCORBYL PALMITATE, PROPYLPARABEN, HYDROGENATED PALM GLYCERIDES CITRATE, CI 42053, CI 42090.
Warnings
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly.
- Keep away from children. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye
- contact occurs, rinse with water.
- Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces,
- sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from
- sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass
- of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK Weybridge Surrey KT13 0XP United Kingdom
- 0800 445 53 883
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Safety information
Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly. Keep away from children. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse with water. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.