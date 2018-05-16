- Energy54kJ 13kcal<1%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.37g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Bisto Onion Gravy Granules 190g
- Bisto Onion Gravy Granules are a real crowd pleaser.
- Simply add water, stir and pour. No need to make up on the hob, Bisto Onion Gravy Granules are ready to enjoy in seconds. Bisto Onion Gravy Granules are a store cupboard essential and pair perfectly with sausages.
- They are great for a variety of family favourite meals, from quick mid-week suppers to standout Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Why not try poured over bangers and mash, a delicious beef & onion pie, or toad in the hole.
- Aah! Bisto
- Aah! The nations favourite.
- Our gravy granules have been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Whether its sausage and mash or a roast with all the trimmings, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together.
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Flavoursome and delicious onion gravy for hearty family mealtimes
- The Nations Favourite
- Low in fat and sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
- Low in sugar
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Fat, Salt, Onion Powder (5%), Flavouring, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Sugar, Dried Onion (1%), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Black Pepper Extract, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Bisto Onion Gravy Granules are quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family.
- Simply put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto Onion Gravy Granules into a measuring jug - for an extra thick gravy, add more granules at this point. Next, add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water and stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy. Serve & enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 57 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Seal. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1635kJ
|54kJ
|-
|390kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|57.7g
|1.9g
|of which Sugars
|16.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|11.26g
|0.37g
|This pack makes approximately 57 portions
|-
|-
