Tesco Chocolate Sugar Dusting 70G

Love this product. Hot chocolate, squirty cream (would have used marshmallows but out of stock) and a dusting of chocolate. Where bliss.
Good taste 👅
I used it on the top of key lime pie. Very good and will definitely buy again
Makes a coffee that bit nicer!
Coffe sprinkles
Perfect for purpose,I bought it to use on cappuccino coffee.
Brilliant way to top hot chocolate /coffee off
Great on of whipped cream on hot chocolate or a coffee
Value for money
Excellent quality product. A little goes a long way