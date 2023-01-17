We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Sugar Dusting 70G

Tesco Chocolate Sugar Dusting 70G

£1.00
£1.43/100g

Per 5g

Energy
84kJ
20kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

medium

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1689kJ / 399kcal

Product Description

  • Cocoa and sugar for topping hot drinks.
  • Cocoa and Sugar for topping hot drinks
  • Perfect for hot drinks
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dextrose, Cocoa Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5g
Energy1689kJ / 399kcal84kJ / 20kcal
Fat3.1g0.2g
Saturates1.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate82.7g4.1g
Sugars75.1g3.8g
Fibre7.7g0.4g
Protein6.3g0.3g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love this product. Hot chocolate, squirty cream (

5 stars

Love this product. Hot chocolate, squirty cream (would have used marshmallows but out of stock) and a dusting of chocolate. Where bliss.

Good taste 👅

5 stars

I used it on the top of key lime pie. Very good and will definitely buy again

Makes a coffee that bit nicer!

5 stars

Makes a coffee that bit nicer!

Coffe sprinkles

5 stars

Perfect for purpose,I bought it to use on cappuccino coffee.

Brilliant way to top hot chocolate /coffee off

5 stars

Great on of whipped cream on hot chocolate or a coffee

Value for money

5 stars

Excellent quality product. A little goes a long way

