Dr Oetker 12 Milk Chocolate Gold Pearls 36G

Product Description
- Crispy Pearls with a Milk Chocolate (49%) and Sugar Coating
- Did you know? For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas visit our website:
- www.oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.ie
- Gold Chocolate Pearls add an extra sparkle to your bakes. Just pop them on to achieve a luxuriously chocolatey finish.
- Great on cupcakes and whole cakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack contains 12 edible gold pearls with a crispy centre
- Pack size: 36G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Whole Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Gum Arabic, Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Cocoa Solids 31% minimum, Milk Solids 19% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- - For best results, place on icing before it sets and on desserts just before serving.
- - Contains 12 gold pearls.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average per 100 g
|Energy
|1977 kJ/ 470 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|of which sugars
|65 g
|Protein
|4.6 g
|Salt
|0.33 g
Safety information
WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
