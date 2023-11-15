Persil 3 In 1 Bio Laundry Washing Capsules 50 Washes 1.350kg

Persil 3 in 1 Bio Wsh Capsules 50 Wash 1.350kg

To remove tough stains first time, even in a quick and cold wash, try Persil 3 in 1 Laundry Washing Capsules. Our washing capsules' formula provides powerful stain removal and reduces bobbles* on your clothes. These Persil washing capsules will leave the whole family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. The formulation of these capsules contains naturally derived biodegradable stain removers, and, with our resealable pouch, they use less plastic per wash than our tubs, so you can get tough on stains whilst being kinder to our planet. With our mega refill pack, you’ll find enough capsules for up to 50 washes – the perfect size for a family. Persil 3 in 1 capsules have a fully biodegradable film and dissolve fast to get to work quickly. How to use: Simply place 1-2 capsules (depending on load size and water hardness) at the back of your washing machine drum before adding your clothes on top. For the best results, add Comfort Ultimate Care Fresh Sky fabric conditioner to the detergent drawer before washing as usual. Note: Do not rip, tear or pierce the capsules – the outer layer will dissolve in the wash. *With continuous use, results visible after 20 washes

Persil 3 in 1 Bio Capsules remove tough stains first time, even in a quick and cold wash Use Persil Laundry Washing Capsules in quick and cold washes and you can save up to 60%* on energy, saving you money on your bills and protecting the planet! Our Persil capsules provide powerful stain removal and are made with naturally derived biodegradable stain removers The easy-to-use resealable pouches for our laundry capsules use less plastic per wash than our tubs, so you can get tough on stains whilst being kinder to the planet Persil 3 in 1 Bio Washing Capsules reduce bobbles* – simply throw in 1-2 capsules (depending on load size) Our mega refill packs each contain enough washing capsules for up to 50 washes, perfect for families

Pack size: 1.35KG

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, soap. <5%: Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮