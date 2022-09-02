Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Cucumber Mint Lime4x330ml

Strange faintly bitter flavour. Perhaps an acquire
Strange faintly bitter flavour. Perhaps an acquired taste but I have no intention of acquiring it. I'd rather just drink water.
An acquired taste
Wasn’t keen on this at first tasting although my friend really liked it. Second tasting I began to enjoy it. My daughter in law put gin in it and said it was delicious.
Refreshing
During the hot spell this was a really refreshing drink - it needs to be refrigerated to enjoy it at its best.
Gorgeous
It was very tasty and refreshing something different nice flavor
Flavouring too subtle to convert me from still.
This was bought with the aim of mixing with fruit concentrate to add fizz and extra flavour. However, the cucumber and mint flavour is too subtle to cut through the burn of the carbonated water. I have offered this to other people who are more health conscious, and they enjoy it a lot more, so I gather that this is an excellent product if you already enjoy sparkling water, but it won't convert you if you are more of a still water person. Purchased as part of a promotion, but my review is honest.
Zesty
Punchy, zesty and refreshing. Good if you like sparkling water. Would be good as a mixer. Natural and healthy.
Not for me
I thought it was awful the Mint & Cucumber is not for me at all.Purchased as part of a promotion.
Flavour boost
Loved the cucumber and mint flavour to give boring fizzy water a much needed lift
SIT BACK AND ENJOY
This has a very mild taste which I personally like. It's lovely straight from the fridge on a hot day. Very refreshing too. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Good for quick refresh
It does taste good for water and I would have it before many others, however, it does not give out much flavour