Search with a list of items 

Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Cucumber Mint Lime4x330ml

3.9(55)Write a review
image 1 of Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Cucumber Mint Lime4x330ml
£3.35
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Cucumber, Mint and Lime Flavour Sparkling Water Drink.
  • Aqua Libra Cucumber, Mint and Lime infused sparkling water, uses essential oils, aromas, fruit extracts – and a little sparkle – all without the calories
  • You’ll never find sugar, sweeteners or anything artificial in our drinks. Just sparkling water, natural flavours and a dash of lemon.
  • Our 330ml cans are ideally served over ice with a fresh fruit garnish. And because we chose cans over plastic bottles, you can put them in to be recycled over and over again.
  • When we first released our drinks in the 1980s, wellness was quite a new concept. Only a select few joined us at the beginning of Aqua Libra’s pioneering journey – people like Princess Diana and Darcey Bussell.
  • We’re so pleased that wellness and sustainability are now bigger parts of everyone’s lives. And we want to keep doing our bit by providing moments of feel-good sparkle for everyone.
  • Our natural fruity flavours contain nothing but sparkling water, lemon juice & natural flavouring . These elements are blended to form our 3 flavours of infused sparkling water: Raspberry & Blackcurrant, Cucumber Mint & Lime and Blood Orange & Mango – all available in 330ml cans and multipacks.
  • Aqua Libra and the Aqua Libra logo are registered trade marks of Orchid Drinks Ltd.
  • There’s no Sugar, calories, artificials or sweeteners in our drinks
  • We’re approved Vegan by Vegetarian Society
  • Our aluminium cans are infinitely recyclable
  • All our drinks are free from gluten, caffeine and sodium
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings

Storage

Best Before End:See Base of Cans.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Enjoyed Chilled

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 330ml

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • www.aqủalibra.com
  • Get in touch: hello@aqualibra.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮ 4

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy3kJ/1kcal
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars, protein and salt-

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINERS, HANDLE WITH CARE.

55 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Strange faintly bitter flavour. Perhaps an acquire

3 stars

Strange faintly bitter flavour. Perhaps an acquired taste but I have no intention of acquiring it. I'd rather just drink water.

An acquired taste

4 stars

Wasn’t keen on this at first tasting although my friend really liked it. Second tasting I began to enjoy it. My daughter in law put gin in it and said it was delicious.

Refreshing

4 stars

During the hot spell this was a really refreshing drink - it needs to be refrigerated to enjoy it at its best.

Gorgeous

5 stars

It was very tasty and refreshing something different nice flavor

Flavouring too subtle to convert me from still.

3 stars

This was bought with the aim of mixing with fruit concentrate to add fizz and extra flavour. However, the cucumber and mint flavour is too subtle to cut through the burn of the carbonated water. I have offered this to other people who are more health conscious, and they enjoy it a lot more, so I gather that this is an excellent product if you already enjoy sparkling water, but it won't convert you if you are more of a still water person. Purchased as part of a promotion, but my review is honest.

Zesty

4 stars

Punchy, zesty and refreshing. Good if you like sparkling water. Would be good as a mixer. Natural and healthy.

Not for me

1 stars

I thought it was awful the Mint & Cucumber is not for me at all.Purchased as part of a promotion.

Flavour boost

5 stars

Loved the cucumber and mint flavour to give boring fizzy water a much needed lift

SIT BACK AND ENJOY

5 stars

This has a very mild taste which I personally like. It's lovely straight from the fridge on a hot day. Very refreshing too. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Good for quick refresh

3 stars

It does taste good for water and I would have it before many others, however, it does not give out much flavour

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

