J Vineyard California Cuvee Wine 75Cl

Product Description
- White Sparkling Wine
- With a passion for sparkling wine and a commitment to excellence, we continue our legacy of crafting Traditional Method sparkling wine from outstanding vineyards. The newest addition to the J sparkling portfolio, our California Cuvée is an exquisite assemblage from California's premier cool-climate coastal growing regions. Vibrant and lively, this expressive sparkling wine has fruit-focused notes of Granny Smith apple, fresh-cut citrus and stone fruit that are complemented by hints of almond and toast on the crisp, complex finish.
- ©2017 J Vineyards & Winery
- Wine of U.S.A
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- The inaugural release of our vibrant and approachable California Cuvée opens with a pop of tart pineapple and orange blossom on the wonderfully aromatic nose. The palate is lively and rich with layered notes of Asian pear and honeysuckle, overlaying hints of fresh mandarin peel and marzipan before a zesty, focused finish.
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
J Vineyards & Winery
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Nicole Hitchcock
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
Vinification Details
- Grapes were hand-harvested into small half-ton bins & placed as whole clusters, without destemming, into our presses for a gentle, low-pressure pressing to minimize the breakdown of grape skins and seeds. The secondary fermentation occurred in the bottle. The wine was aged on the yeast in our cool cellars for a minimum of 24 months, developing deeper complexity as it aged. A dosage of aged reserve wine & cane sugar was added. It was then aged an additional 4 months on the cork before release.
History
- Since 1986, J Vineyards & Winery has developed a reputation as one of the top sparkling and varietal wine producers in California. J has come to be known for its celebrated estate vineyards, contemporary winery and world-class hospitality. Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock showcases her expertise and the diversity of California winegrowing regions through a portfolio of high quality varietal and sparkling wines of distinction.
Regional Information
- 54% Sonoma County/ 30% Monterey/ 11% Mendocino
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy Chilled Storage Refrigerate after opening
Name and address
- Vinted and Bottled by:
- J Vineyards & Winery Healdsburg,
- CA. U.S.A.
- For:
- E.C.
Importer address
- J Vineyards Europe,
- Harman House,
- 1 George Street,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
Return to
- J Vineyards Europe,
- Harman House,
- 1 George Street,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1QQ,
- U.K.
- www.jwine.com
Net Contents
750ml
