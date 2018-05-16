We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Popchips Sea Salt Potato Snacks 5X17g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Popchips Sea Salt Potato Snacks 5X17g
£ 1.70
£2.00/100g

New

Each 17g pack contains
  • Energy292kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1715kJ

Product Description

  • Sea salt flavour popped potato snacks
  • Hungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.uk
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active thehundred.com
  • This is a no fry zone. Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. We pop not fry for a tasty little light & crunchy number. Because better for you doesn't have to be boring. So grab a handful and live life to the full. Because life is what you make of it, so why not make it pop?
  • Check out some more of our flavour line up
  • Popchips Barbeque
  • Popchips Sour Cream & Onion
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Terracycle® Please dispose of this pack responsibly. Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
  • Popped not fried
  • Take your taste buds for a dip in the deep blue sea
  • 292kJ / 70kcal per 17g pack
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Sea Salt Flavour [Rice Flour, Sea Salt], Salt

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ

Return to

  • Fancy a chip chat?
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0196 193
  • (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

5 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 17g pack
Energy1715kJ292kJ
-410kcal70kcal
Fat14g2.4g
of which saturates1.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate62g11g
of which sugars2.0g<0.5g
Fibre4.3g0.7g
Protein5.5g0.9g
Salt2.1g0.36g
1 serving per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here