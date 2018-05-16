We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jamie Oliver Madras Curry Paste 180G

Product Description

  • Tomato Cooking Paste with Cumin, Green Chilli Purée and Chilli Powder.
  • Peel for jamie's tips & more info
  • For more inspiration, visit jamieoliver.com/currypastes
  • Jamie's take on a madras curry paste, spicy, deep and robust, with green chillies, garlic and ginger
  • "Nothing hits the spot quite like a good curry, and using a beautifully spiced paste to kick-start your cooking is an easy shortcut to big flavour. Whether you're going for meat, fish or veggies, this little jar of joy will definitely bring a smile to your face - friday night fakeaway. Let's get it on!"
  • There's so much you can do with your curry paste! Don't be afraid to have a little fun. try these ideas..
  • Chilli rating - Hot - 3
  • Deep & Robust
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Paste (16%), White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée (11%), Ginger Purée (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds (5%), Green Chilli Purée (3%), Ground Coriander, Garam Masala (Ground Coriander, Cinnamon, Ground Cumin, Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Clove), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cardamom

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • For the most delicious curry, you want about 1/4 of a jar of paste per person. Why not try marinating your meat, fish or e paste before cooking for extra flavour?
  • For a meat or veg curry, heat a splash of oil, then add the paste and diced meat or roughly chopped root veg, and fry for about 5 minutes, before adding tomatoes, passata or coconut milk with a splash of stock to make your sauce. Stir in pulses.
  • if using, and simmer until tender and cooked through, stirring in leafy or delicate veg for the last few minutes. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • For a fish, prawn or tofu curry, put a splash of oil in a hot pan, add the paste and fry for 20 seconds. Stir in tomatoes passata or coconut milk with a splash of stock to make your sauce. When the sauce is simmering and tasting delicious add chunks of fish or tofu, or prawns and any leafy or delicate veg, and simmer until tender and cooked through. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To give it a veg boost, stir a handful of frozen peas or spinach into your sauce for the last few minutes.

Number of uses

Contains 4 Servings

Warnings

  • POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN
  • SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Full of Goodness Ltd.
  • Part of Fiddes Payne Ltd.
  • Unit 3A,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,

Return to

  • Full of Goodness Ltd.
  • Part of Fiddes Payne Ltd.
  • Unit 3A,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Thorpe Way,
  • Banbury,
  • OX16 4SP,
  • UK.
  • info@fullofgoodness.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100gAs Sold Per 1/4 Jar
Energy752kJ338kJ
-182kcal82kcal
Fat14.3g6.4g
Of which Saturates0.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.5g2.0g
Of which Sugars3.9g1.8g
Fibre10.0g4.5g
Protein3.9g1.8g
Salt1.61g0.72g
Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 4 Servings--

Safety information

POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT

