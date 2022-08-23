We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix 185G

2.4(5)Write a review
Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix 185G
£2.00
£1.09/100g

Per 50ml portion as prepared contains

Energy
182kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix 185g
  • Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix is a quick and easy way to create a deliciously creamy pepper sauce. Simply add water, stir, and pour over a perfectly cooked steak. No need to add milk or mix on the hob, Bisto's creamy pepper sauce is ready to enjoy in seconds.
  • With 21 portions per drum, Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix is the perfect store cupboard staple for family meals.
  • Aah! Bisto
  • Bisto has been bringing families together over home cooked meals for generations. Whether its sausage and mash or a roast with all the trimmings, we understand the power of cooking and good food to bring people together.
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Delicious Pepper Sauce mix
  • Simply add water
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Fat, Maltodextrin, Milk Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat), Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Proteins, Ground White Pepper, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Garlic Powder, Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix is quick and easy to prepare, helping you to create delicious homemade meals to enjoy together with friends and family.
  • For 4-6 servings, put 4 heaped dessert spoons in a measuring jug and add 250ml of boiling. Stir until it thickens and that's it, so simple!
  • For a richer, creamier sauce use 250ml of boiling milk instead of water.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 21 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Recyclable Seal. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)2063kJ182kJ
-494kcal43kcal
Fat28.0g2.5g
of which Saturates20.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate55.1g4.8g
of which Sugars5.6g0.5g
Fibre2.4g<0.5g
Protein4.2g<0.5g
Salt4.54g0.40g
This pack makes approximately 21 portions--
5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

decent

4 stars

Its decent enough, i made this with milk not water and had to add black and white pepper to give it a taste, but once i did it was pretty decent. Not the best pepper sauce, but easy and convenient and peppered to taste, pretty good.

Utterly bland with an unpleasant gluey texture

1 stars

I was pleased to see this as I am usually just cooking for one and am left with part packets of Schwartz pepper sauce. Mistake! I would not have identified this as a pepper sauce without seeing the name on the container. No bits of peppercorn or even coarse ground pepper, and to me didn't seem to taste of peppercorns at all, just a gloopy vaguely savoury sauce. I tried to rescue it with cream, sherry and coarse ground pepper, but still not particularly nice. I won't be buying it again.

Great tasting, but gloopy

4 stars

I’m surprised at the negative reviews as I love this product. I find it a relatively strong taste of pepper and it’s a doddle to make. Admittedly, it does go gloopy and a perfect sauce in the kitchen, has turned into a thick, gloopy sauce by the time it’s reached the dining room, but maybe I’m doing it wrong. It’s great with Quorn ‘beef’ steaks and really lifts a meal.

Bland

2 stars

Not the best , it was very bland had to add some ground black pepper . I do like strong tastes so may suit other palattes. Easy to make very convenient, can add milk instead of water for a richer taste

Don't waste your money.

1 stars

Horrible and gloopy. No flavour. Used one of the double pack and put the rest in bin.

