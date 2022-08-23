Bisto Pepper Sauce Mix 185g

decent
Its decent enough, i made this with milk not water and had to add black and white pepper to give it a taste, but once i did it was pretty decent. Not the best pepper sauce, but easy and convenient and peppered to taste, pretty good.
Utterly bland with an unpleasant gluey texture
I was pleased to see this as I am usually just cooking for one and am left with part packets of Schwartz pepper sauce. Mistake! I would not have identified this as a pepper sauce without seeing the name on the container. No bits of peppercorn or even coarse ground pepper, and to me didn't seem to taste of peppercorns at all, just a gloopy vaguely savoury sauce. I tried to rescue it with cream, sherry and coarse ground pepper, but still not particularly nice. I won't be buying it again.
Great tasting, but gloopy
I’m surprised at the negative reviews as I love this product. I find it a relatively strong taste of pepper and it’s a doddle to make. Admittedly, it does go gloopy and a perfect sauce in the kitchen, has turned into a thick, gloopy sauce by the time it’s reached the dining room, but maybe I’m doing it wrong. It’s great with Quorn ‘beef’ steaks and really lifts a meal.
Bland
Not the best , it was very bland had to add some ground black pepper . I do like strong tastes so may suit other palattes. Easy to make very convenient, can add milk instead of water for a richer taste
Don't waste your money.
Horrible and gloopy. No flavour. Used one of the double pack and put the rest in bin.