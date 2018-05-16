We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Meat Free Bangers In Duvet 220G

£2.25

£10.23/kg

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Meat Free Bangers In Duvet 220G
£2.25
£10.23/kg

2 bangers

Energy
471kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Onion, pea protein, mushroom and seasoning, wrapped in puff pastry.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned PEA PROTEIN and mushrooms wrapped in pastry.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Textured Pea Protein (4%), Pea Protein, Mushroom, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Maize Flour, Flavouring, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Mace, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder, Onion Powder.

Filled into alginate casing.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bangers (38g**)
Energy1240kJ / 297kcal471kJ / 113kcal
Fat16.9g6.4g
Saturates5.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate25.2g9.6g
Sugars2.7g1.0g
Fibre3.0g1.1g
Protein9.5g3.6g
Salt1.21g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 190g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

