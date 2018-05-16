New
Tesco Plant Chef 10 Meat Free Bangers In Duvet 220G
2 bangers
- Energy
- 471kJ
-
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.46g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 297kcal
Product Description
- Onion, pea protein, mushroom and seasoning, wrapped in puff pastry.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned PEA PROTEIN and mushrooms wrapped in pastry.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Textured Pea Protein (4%), Pea Protein, Mushroom, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Maize Flour, Flavouring, Parsley, Pea Fibre, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Maize Starch, Mace, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder, Onion Powder.
Filled into alginate casing.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bangers (38g**)
|Energy
|1240kJ / 297kcal
|471kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.5g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.21g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 190g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.