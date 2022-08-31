Super Facialist Vitc Daily Micro Polish Wash 125Ml

Gentle Daily Micro Polish Wash

Vitamin C+ Advanced anti-ageing care with a high performance pro-collagen Vitamin C active for a more youthful, healthy glow and a smoother, retexturised skin appearance. A daily face wash that works to gently cleanse and help boost skin radiance. The light gel-like formula is infused with Vitamin C, antioxidant Ferulic Acid and tiny plant-based scrubbing beads to softly remove dead skin cells and daily impurities and help reveal a glowing and fresher complexion. "Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"

Vitamin C+ brighten Helps to unveil a fresher, more vibrant & radiant skin Paraben and SLES free

Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Cellulose Acetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Ferulic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate), Flower Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylisothiazolinone, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Extract, Tromethamine

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Preparation and Usage