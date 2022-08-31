We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Super Facialist Vitc Daily Micro Polish Wash 125Ml

5(1)
£10.00

£8.00/100ml

Gentle Daily Micro Polish Wash
Vitamin C+ Advanced anti-ageing care with a high performance pro-collagen Vitamin C active for a more youthful, healthy glow and a smoother, retexturised skin appearance.A daily face wash that works to gently cleanse and help boost skin radiance. The light gel-like formula is infused with Vitamin C, antioxidant Ferulic Acid and tiny plant-based scrubbing beads to softly remove dead skin cells and daily impurities and help reveal a glowing and fresher complexion."Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"
Vitamin C+ brightenHelps to unveil a fresher, more vibrant & radiant skinParaben and SLES free
Pack size: 125ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Cellulose Acetate, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Maltodextrin, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Ferulic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate), Flower Extract, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylisothiazolinone, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Extract, Tromethamine

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Use once a day, morning or evening. Squeeze a small amount onto your fingertips and gently massage onto damp face, neck and décolleté in small circular movements. Rinse with warm water and pat skin dry.

