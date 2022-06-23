Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Cream 340G

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Crm 340g

Unique formula moisturises dry, brittle hair and defines curls. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, mango butter and coconut oil to nourish and hydrate strands. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

With Shea Butter, Mango Butter & Coconut Oil Moisturises + Defines for Frizz-Free Curls For Curls, Coils and Wavy Hair

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Canola Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ceteareth-20, Ceteth-20, Glycol Stearate, Petrolatum, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-75, Polyquaternium-10, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia (Macadamia) Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Silk, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Silk Amino Acids, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

340g

Preparation and Usage