Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Cream 340G

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Cream 340G

4.7(51)
£7.00

£2.06/100g

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Curling Crm 340g
Unique formula moisturises dry, brittle hair and defines curls. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, mango butter and coconut oil to nourish and hydrate strands. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.
With Shea Butter, Mango Butter & Coconut OilMoisturises + Defines for Frizz-Free CurlsFor Curls, Coils and Wavy Hair
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Canola Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ceteareth-20, Ceteth-20, Glycol Stearate, Petrolatum, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-75, Polyquaternium-10, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia (Macadamia) Seed Oil, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Silk, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Urtica Dioica (Nettle) Extract, Silk Amino Acids, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

340g

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsSmooth onto damp hair, section by section, beginning at the ends and working towards the root. Do not rinse. Can be used on dry hair to revitalize curls.Styling TipLayer with a Cantu Styling Gel for super-soft, long-lasting twist- or braid-outs.

