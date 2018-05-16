We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Napolina Black & White Chickpeas 400G

Napolina Black & White Chickpeas 400G
£ 0.75
£3.13/kg DR.WT

Product Description

  • Black and White Chick Peas in Water
  • For a true taste of Italy, why not try our easy to follow recipes at www.napolina.com/recipes
  • Napolina means "Little Naples" and Naples is where our brand was created in 1965.
  • Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
  • That's the Italian way.
  • Rinse - Widely Recycled
  • Napolina is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Low in Fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G
  Pack size: 240G
  • Low in Fat

Information

Ingredients

Black Chick Peas (30%), White Chick Peas (30%), Water

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End

Produce of

Produced with chickpeas from EU and non EU countries. Prepared and packed in Italy

Name and address

  • Prepared and packed for:
  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,

Return to

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • www.napolina.com

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy:509kJ/121kcal
Fat:1.8g
of which saturates:0.3g
Carbohydrate:14.3g
of which sugars:<0.5g
Fibre:8.3g
Protein:7.8g
Salt:0.02g
