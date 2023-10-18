David Beckham Bold Instinct Eau De Toilette Fragrance 50Ml

David Beckham Bold Instinct EDT Frag 50ml

Bold Instinct is an addition to the Beckham fragrances range and is as powerful as it is elegant, conveying self-assurance and conviction. The boldly balanced fragrance opens on a fresh fusion of juicy Pineapple aspects and herbaceous laurel leaves. The heart soon unveils the subtle warmth of nutmeg and cinnamon notes, pairing harmoniously with hints of sweet cardamom. The deeply masculine dry down features lasting notes of amber and musk that come alive with intense patchouli.

It's a stylish and sophisticated new fragrance by Beckham A charismatic blend of whisky-like notes and warming spices For the man who knows what he wants and lives what he believes The boldly balanced scent contrasts laurel with cardamom and amber notes The sleek bottle is lined with black lacquer

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzophenone-3, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Coumarin, Citral, Geraniol, Eugenol, Cinnamal, BHT

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage