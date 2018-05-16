Tesco Finest British Free Range Two Bird Roast with Pork, Apple & Cranberry stuffing Serves 4
Per 150g**
- Energy
- 1102kJ
-
- 262kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.2g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.90g
- 15%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Product Description
- Boneless turkey and duck breast joint with a gluten free pork, apple and cranberry stuffing, topped with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a bay leaf.
- Our boneless two bird roast has the perfect combination of tender free range bronze turkey breast and rich duck breast, complemented by a British pork, apple and cranberry stuffing. Reared on approved British farms our joint is hand prepared and finished with dry cured smoked streaky bacon and a bay leaf by our small skilled team. Our boneless two bird roast is easy to carve and is a perfect smaller joint to serve during the festive period. The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (68%), Gluten Free Pork, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing (12%) [Pork, Apple, Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Fibre, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Salt, Cornflour, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Clove, Cane Molasses], Duck Breast (11%), Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the cooking instructions opposite. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store joint in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 5 1 hour 15 mins Keep the joint in the foil tray and place on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cook for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Allow to rest for 10 - 20 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British turkey, pork and duck.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.