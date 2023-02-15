Costa Amazonian Blend Whole Coffee Beans 200G

Not a dark roast
If you like your coffee strong then this isn't it. It's barely a medium roast - that is obvious just looking at the beans!
Perfect flavour
Absolutely gorgeous flavour. Easy to grind Highly recommended
Good, strong, espresso coffee
Great strong coffee. Especially good when on club card price. Use in bean to cup machine and makes lovely flat white and straight black. Yum
It's not you, it's me.
I found it very unpleasant. I used it in the Barista Pro espresso machine, tried multiple grind settings and baskets and just couldn't get anything I enjoyed from it. As a latte it was okay, but as an espresso (even with sugar, or diluted down a bit, or coarsely ground) it was nasty. Could just be that I prefer a lighter roast? This is the very first coffee (beans) I've had outside of a coffee shop so I have no idea how to pull a good shot yet and it could be user error. If reviews can be edited I'll come back in a few months after I'm a bit more well travelled in the coffee world and try these again because I'm aware of my own ignorance and wouldn't want to leave an unfair review.
Tastes great
A COSTA Customer
This coffe is brilliant for at home. Follow the instructions and you will have a taste so good, it really does taste like costa. This was a very rich and quite intense taste. I added abit more milk to make it to my tatse
Very strong roast but can tell the quality
A COSTA Customer
I tried this coffee a while ago and have to say you can smell the quality immediately on opening the bag. The beans ground well and while it may have been a tad on the strong side for my tastebuds I'd definitely recommend it to anyone who likes a strong coffee.
Great coffee
A COSTA Customer
My boyfriend and I are big coffee drinkers and absolutely loved this to try. Would highly recommend to anyone to be honest. It's not too strong and doesn't leave a bitter taste in your mouth. The packaging is also good and doesn't allow for spillages.
Great taste
A COSTA Customer
I am loving this blend. Its rich in flavor, easy to use and doesn't take long at all. I'd definitely recommend. If you love Costa coffee you'll 100% love this. 10/10 recommend. It saves time, money and is amazing.
Fantastic
A COSTA Customer
I love Costa and was very excited to try their beans at home, you just can't beat a freshly ground coffee. I have been having this in a morning and it's so intense and wonderfully rich tasting it really sets me up for my day. Wonderful!
Intense cup of coffee..
A COSTA Customer
I have been a fan of Costa coffee for a good few years and tend to grab a cup of coffee on the go when I see Costa... These Costa intense coffee beans are wonderful, you can grind them to your perfect consistency and make your own Costa Coffee at home. The beans are nicely toasted, they are very aromatic and when finely ground, they make a very tasty, dark, aromatic and intense cup of coffee at home. I couldn't recommend it highly enough, especially if you can't make it to Costa on a daily basis, this is a wonderful way to have it at home.