Clubcard Price

Costa Amazonian Blend Whole Coffee Beans 200G

4.5(34)Write a review
£4.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Costa Amazonian Blend Whole Cffe Beans 200g
  • Roasted coffee beans*
  • *Find out more atra.org
  • At Costa, we know great coffee. Our Intensely Dark Amazonian Blend has a unique balance of Colombian and Brazilian 100% Arabica coffee beans, slow-roasted with Vietnamese Robusta for a rich caramel flavour and notes of dark chocolate. Each batch has been carefully taste-tested by our Master of Coffee for a perfect, full-bodied and intense coffee experience.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Under license from Costa limited. Costa® is the Registered Trade Mark of Costa Limited.
  • Coffee Beans
  • Robusta and Arabica Beans
  • Rich and Intense with Notes of Caramel and Dark Chocolate
  • Strength - Strong - 5
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened store in an airtight container and keep refrigerated. Best enjoyed within two weeks of opening.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa Way
  • 1. Grind coffee beans (2tbsp.)
  • 2. Add ground coffee to machine Handle
  • 3. Run machine cycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Maple View,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

34 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Not a dark roast

2 stars

If you like your coffee strong then this isn't it. It's barely a medium roast - that is obvious just looking at the beans!

Perfect flavour

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous flavour. Easy to grind Highly recommended

Good, strong, espresso coffee

5 stars

Great strong coffee. Especially good when on club card price. Use in bean to cup machine and makes lovely flat white and straight black. Yum

It's not you, it's me.

2 stars

I found it very unpleasant. I used it in the Barista Pro espresso machine, tried multiple grind settings and baskets and just couldn't get anything I enjoyed from it. As a latte it was okay, but as an espresso (even with sugar, or diluted down a bit, or coarsely ground) it was nasty. Could just be that I prefer a lighter roast? This is the very first coffee (beans) I've had outside of a coffee shop so I have no idea how to pull a good shot yet and it could be user error. If reviews can be edited I'll come back in a few months after I'm a bit more well travelled in the coffee world and try these again because I'm aware of my own ignorance and wouldn't want to leave an unfair review.

Tastes great

4 stars

A COSTA Customer

This coffe is brilliant for at home. Follow the instructions and you will have a taste so good, it really does taste like costa. This was a very rich and quite intense taste. I added abit more milk to make it to my tatse

Very strong roast but can tell the quality

4 stars

A COSTA Customer

I tried this coffee a while ago and have to say you can smell the quality immediately on opening the bag. The beans ground well and while it may have been a tad on the strong side for my tastebuds I'd definitely recommend it to anyone who likes a strong coffee.

Great coffee

5 stars

A COSTA Customer

My boyfriend and I are big coffee drinkers and absolutely loved this to try. Would highly recommend to anyone to be honest. It's not too strong and doesn't leave a bitter taste in your mouth. The packaging is also good and doesn't allow for spillages.

Great taste

5 stars

A COSTA Customer

I am loving this blend. Its rich in flavor, easy to use and doesn't take long at all. I'd definitely recommend. If you love Costa coffee you'll 100% love this. 10/10 recommend. It saves time, money and is amazing.

Fantastic

5 stars

A COSTA Customer

I love Costa and was very excited to try their beans at home, you just can't beat a freshly ground coffee. I have been having this in a morning and it's so intense and wonderfully rich tasting it really sets me up for my day. Wonderful!

Intense cup of coffee..

5 stars

A COSTA Customer

I have been a fan of Costa coffee for a good few years and tend to grab a cup of coffee on the go when I see Costa... These Costa intense coffee beans are wonderful, you can grind them to your perfect consistency and make your own Costa Coffee at home. The beans are nicely toasted, they are very aromatic and when finely ground, they make a very tasty, dark, aromatic and intense cup of coffee at home. I couldn't recommend it highly enough, especially if you can't make it to Costa on a daily basis, this is a wonderful way to have it at home.

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

