We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mcvities Digestives Gingerbread Slices 5 Pack 114.1G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mcvities Digestives Gingerbread Slices 5 Pack 114.1G
£ 1.00
£0.88/100g

New

Each slice (24.8g) contains
  • Energy521kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Gingerbread Flavour Digestives Slices Topped with Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Individually Wrapped
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 114.1G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Contains 48% Digestives Biscuit Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of slices per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33-36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

114.1g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (24.8g)
Energy (kJ)2101521
(kcal)502125
Fat26.5g6.6g
of which Saturates11.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate60.6g15.0g
of which Sugars37.2g9.2g
Fibre2.0g0.5g
Protein4.4g1.1g
Salt0.68g0.17g
Typical number of slices per pack: 5--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here