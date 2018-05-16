Schwarzkopf Got2b Volume Vibes Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Schwarzkopf got2b Volume Vibes Gift Set
- Blasting Freeze Spray
- Create scandalously strong hold or fix the results of the hairstyle you have already created with got2b Blasting Freeze Spray.
- Freeze Fix Ultimate hold 6
- Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
- This fantastic got2b Powder'ful weightless formula texturizes each hair strand to create maximum volume at the roots - in an instant!
- Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder - Instant volume and root boost
Information
Ingredients
Blasting Freeze Spray: Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder: Aqua, Silica Silylate, Sodium Benzoate, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Citric Acid
Produce of
Made in Germany
Name and address
- Schwarzkopf & Henkel,
- Düsseldorf,
- Germany.
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
Return to
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
