Tesco Moroccan Inspired Lamb Tagine 550G

3.5(4)
Tesco Moroccan Inspired Lamb Tagine 550G
£5.50
£10.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1688kJ
405kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
23.4g

high

33%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.0g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.6g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 754kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked diced lamb in a spiced sauce with tomato, chickpeas, apricots and red pepper.
  • SLOW COOKED Lamb shoulder in a spiced sauce with chickpeas, apricots and peppers
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb Shoulder (47%), Water, Tomato, Chickpeas, Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour], Onion, Red Pepper, Apricot, Corn Starch, Tomato Purée, Honey, Chilli Pepper, Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin, Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Peel, Lavender, Mint, Allspice.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven cook 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Empty contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil and discard. Stir before returning to the oven uncovered for a further 20 minutes. After removing from the oven, shred the meat with 2 forks. Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob: 8-10 mins.
Empty contents of the pouch into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
After removing from the hob, shred the meat with 2 forks.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (224g**)
Energy754kJ / 181kcal1688kJ / 405kcal
Fat10.4g23.4g
Saturates4.5g10.0g
Carbohydrate9.1g20.5g
Sugars5.6g12.6g
Fibre1.8g4.1g
Protein11.7g26.1g
Salt0.40g0.90g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 550g typically weighs 448g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

The taste of Arabian nights

5 stars

This was just what was wanted a rich tasting treat without all the haste of making from scratch. There was a good amount of lamb in a richly flavoured sauce, we served with plain rice and some fresh broccoli.

Poor

1 stars

A gooey sort of stew. Hardly a tagine in taste or texture.

Beautiful flavours. Had it with plain rice. 15 min

5 stars

Beautiful flavours. Had it with plain rice. 15 mins to make.

Would prefer this was chicken

3 stars

Taste was good but the lamb was very fatty and off-putting. Would prefer this to be chicken.

