Baby Shark Bath Fizzer With Water Squirter
Product Description
- Baby Shark Bath Fizzer With Water Squirter
- © Smartstudy All Rights Reserved.
- Pinkfong® Baby Shark™
- © 2021 Viacom International Inc.
Information
Produce of
Developed in the UK. Made in P.R.C.
Preparation and Usage
- Bath Bomb
- Directions: Place in a warm bath.
Warnings
- BATH BOMB
- WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only.
- BATH SQUIRTER
- WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. Only fill with water. Retain packaging for reference.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Corsair Toiletries Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Herts,
- AL2 2DR,
- UK.
Importer address
Return to
- www.corsair.co.uk/info@corsair.co.uk
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
BATH BOMB WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. In the event of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of clean water. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin. For external use only. BATH SQUIRTER WARNING! Choking hazard due to small parts. Not suitable for children under 3 years. Adult supervision recommended. Only fill with water. Retain packaging for reference.
