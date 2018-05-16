Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Selection Tin 450G
New
Product Description
- Assorted Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
- Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program - Cocoa
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
- When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
- Lindor, created by Lindt's Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Preparation and Usage
- Highly Meltable
- Keep Cool
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Recycling info
Tin. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
- Italy.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2625 kJ / 632 kcal Fat 48 g - of which saturates 35 g Carbohydrate 45 g - of which sugars 45 g Protein 4.1 g Salt 0.20 g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Vanilla Beans, Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Extra Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 60% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2660 kJ / 642 kcal Fat 52 g - of which saturates 37 g Carbohydrate 35 g - of which sugars 32 g Protein 4.9 g Salt 0.03 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47 g - of which saturates 34 g Carbohydrate 44 g - of which sugars 42 g Protein 5.0 g Salt 0.17 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2607 kJ / 628 kcal Fat 48 g - of which saturates 35 g Carbohydrate 44 g - of which sugars 43 g Protein 5.0 g Salt 0.20 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Caramel 2.1% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cream Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Salt Crystals (Fleur de Sel) (0.24%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Salt Powder, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2589 kJ / 623 kcal Fat 47 g - of which saturates 35 g Carbohydrate 43 g - of which sugars 42 g Protein 4.9 g Salt 0.45 g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (4.2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store in a Cool and Dry Place
Number of uses
36 Lindor Truffles
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2603 kJ / 627 kcal Fat 48 g - of which saturates 34 g Carbohydrate 42 g - of which sugars 40 g Protein 5.2 g Salt 0.16 g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.