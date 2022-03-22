We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Organic Raisins 375G

Tesco Organic Raisins 375G
£ 2.00
£5.34/kg

Per 30g

Energy
378kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.8g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Organic raisins
  • Intense dark colour and distinct rich caramel flavour, naturally occurring sugars
  • Rich intense flavour with a naturally dark colour
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic Raisins, Organic Sunflower Oil.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1260kJ / 297kcal378kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.3g20.8g
Sugars69.3g20.8g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein2.1g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Fine by me

4 stars

Contrary to other reviews, I find needs to be fine. I didn’t notice them in my local Tesco until quite recently, so thought I’d give them a try. Previously I’d bought organic raisins from Sainsbury’s but they’ve been getting an absolute slating in reviews, apparently due to the use of rancid oil to coat the raisins

Disppointing: raisins were very small and dry, pro

2 stars

Disppointing: raisins were very small and dry, probably because Turkey was suffering too much heat and no rain. What a shame,

Not good

2 stars

I picked the pack by mistake at my local Tesco. Normally buy other brand. It was a big mistake. Raisins are very small, no flavour and dried out. To label them organic is shockingly bad. Will not purchase again.

