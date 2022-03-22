Tesco Organic Raisins 375G

Fine by me
Contrary to other reviews, I find needs to be fine. I didn’t notice them in my local Tesco until quite recently, so thought I’d give them a try. Previously I’d bought organic raisins from Sainsbury’s but they’ve been getting an absolute slating in reviews, apparently due to the use of rancid oil to coat the raisins
Disppointing: raisins were very small and dry, probably because Turkey was suffering too much heat and no rain. What a shame,
Not good
I picked the pack by mistake at my local Tesco. Normally buy other brand. It was a big mistake. Raisins are very small, no flavour and dried out. To label them organic is shockingly bad. Will not purchase again.