Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Conditioner 400Ml

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Cond 400ml

Unique hydrating formula moisturises dry, brittle hair and helps soften strands. Made with pure shea butter and avocado oil to nourish and smooth. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully-curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

With Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Moisturises + Softens Dry, Brittle Hair For Curly, Coily and Wavy Hair

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetyl Alcohol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Arachidyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Lactic Acid, Isododecane, Polyester-11, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage