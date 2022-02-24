We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Conditioner 400Ml

4.1(8)
£7.00

£1.75/100ml

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Cream Cond 400ml
Unique hydrating formula moisturises dry, brittle hair and helps soften strands. Made with pure shea butter and avocado oil to nourish and smooth. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully-curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.
With Avocado Oil & Shea ButterMoisturises + SoftensDry, Brittle HairFor Curly, Coily and Wavy Hair
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetyl Alcohol, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Arachidyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Lactic Acid, Isododecane, Polyester-11, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsApply a generous amount to ends and work towards the root. Rinse thoroughly with cool water.Cantu TipFor best results, use after Cantu Avocado Hydrating Shampoo and leave in for 3-5 minutes for an extra moisture boost.

