Tesco Finest Pork Apple, Honey & Sage Stuffing 350G

£3.00
£8.58/kg

1/6 of a pack

Energy
703kJ
169kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1378kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat blended with gluten free crumb, Bramley apple, dried apple, honey, sage and seasonings.
  • FRUITY & CLASSIC made with prime cuts of British pork
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (63%), Water, Rice Flour, Bramley Apple (4.5%), Dried Apple, Demerara Sugar, Honey (2.5%), Salt, Sage, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Spices, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-50 mins As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (51g**)
Energy1378kJ / 331kcal703kJ / 169kcal
Fat22.0g11.2g
Saturates7.9g4.0g
Carbohydrate20.5g10.4g
Sugars10.9g5.6g
Fibre1.0g0.5g
Protein12.3g6.3g
Salt1.43g0.73g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 307g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
SO SWEET

2 stars

This stuffing is REALLY sweet. Almost like a porky apple cake. Not to my taste at all.

