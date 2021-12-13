Tesco Finest Pork Apple, Honey & Sage Stuffing 350G

SO SWEET
This stuffing is REALLY sweet. Almost like a porky apple cake. Not to my taste at all.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1378kJ / 331kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (63%), Water, Rice Flour, Bramley Apple (4.5%), Dried Apple, Demerara Sugar, Honey (2.5%), Salt, Sage, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Spices, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-50 mins As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Made using British pork and EU & non-EU honey.
6 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (51g**)
|Energy
|1378kJ / 331kcal
|703kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|10.4g
|Sugars
|10.9g
|5.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|12.3g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.43g
|0.73g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 307g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
