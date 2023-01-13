Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey 700Ml

Sensational
This bad boy has some serious citrous overtones followed by a crunchy landing. My chocolate starfish almost exploded with passion and joy from this amazing whiskey. Sensational.
Jameson done good
Great tasting whiskey further complimented by the orange flavourings. Great on the rocks. Even greater with a mixer (or 2) my new go to drink.
Jameson’s what have you done! Yuk if you like whis
Jameson’s what have you done! Yuk if you like whiskey I’ll be surprised if you like this.
Just tried this and it is delicious.
Lovely
It was a nice flavoured whiskey. I liked the hint of orange. It was perfect over ice.
Smooth operator
Fruity twist and triple distilled, extremely smooth , try on the rocks with Lemonade and wedge of Orange Delicious treat.
A Great, Smooth Whiskey with a strong but pleasant
A Great, Smooth Whiskey with a strong but pleasant orange flavour. It had a much smoother flavour than my usual drink neat and was great with some coke and ice.
Not whiskey but lovely regardless
Honestly I wouldn't know this was a whiskey product as can't taste the whiskey at all. It's more like cointreau but less syrupy. I quite enjoyed it with lemonade, very refreshing. In its own its also quite warming and I imagine it'd be a lovely winter drink.
Premium beverage
I love this whiskey. It’s strong and the orange taste is fresh and not over powering. I love having this whiskey served over ice.
Jameson Orange is a whisky with a difference. It i
Jameson Orange is a whisky with a difference. It is only 30% alcohol. It has got the orange flavour, hence it is different from the traditional whisky. Well, it can brighten the day sometimes. Recommended!