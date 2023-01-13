Jameson Orange Irish Whiskey 700Ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Smooth Whiskey Spirit Drink with Natural Zesty Orange Flavour
  • Enjoy the smooth taste of original triple-distilled Jameson Irish Whiskey - now perfectly balanced with notes of zesty orange flavour for a naturally refreshing taste. Best enjoyed under the sun with friends all around.
  • We always like to say that everything you need to know about Jameson is right here - either on our bottle, or in our bottle - encapsulating our full story. The label features our family crest and motto. Proclaiming ‘Sine Metu', it means ‘Without Fear'. It's the reason John Jameson first triple distilled Irish whiskey, creating Jameson Irish Whiskey as we know it. So in the spirit of Sine Metu, let us take you on a journey. Pull up a chair...

This orange whiskey is the perfect gift to offer for a Christmas present, or for anniversaries, birthdays, Father's Day, Mother’s Day and other special occasions.

  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Exceptionally well balanced on aromatics with intense zesty orange and hints of sweet vanilla from the whiskey. Delicate, smooth and full mouthfeel with distinctive orange zest notes and spicy, nutty, sweet vanilla undertones

Alcohol Units

21

ABV

30% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try making a Jameson Orange & Lemonade? It's a thirst quencher that couldn't be easier to make!
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml Jameson Orange
  • 150ml Lemonade
  • 1 Orange
  • How to mix: Fill a high ball glass with ice and pour in a shot of Jameson Orange. Top up the glass with a good quality bottled lemonade and stir briefly to mix. Take a large wedge of orange, give it a squeeze and drop it into the glass. Roughly 1 part Jameson Orange to 3 parts lemonade, all parts refreshing.

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd,
  • Chiswick Park,
  • London,
  • W4 5YG.
  • Edward Dillon (Bonders) Limited,
  • Belfast,

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Sensational

3 stars

This bad boy has some serious citrous overtones followed by a crunchy landing. My chocolate starfish almost exploded with passion and joy from this amazing whiskey. Sensational.

Jameson done good

5 stars

Great tasting whiskey further complimented by the orange flavourings. Great on the rocks. Even greater with a mixer (or 2) my new go to drink.

Jameson’s what have you done! Yuk if you like whis

1 stars

Jameson’s what have you done! Yuk if you like whiskey I’ll be surprised if you like this.

Just tried this and it is delicious.

5 stars

Just tried this and it is delicious.

Lovely

5 stars

It was a nice flavoured whiskey. I liked the hint of orange. It was perfect over ice.

Smooth operator

5 stars

Fruity twist and triple distilled, extremely smooth , try on the rocks with Lemonade and wedge of Orange Delicious treat.

A Great, Smooth Whiskey with a strong but pleasant

5 stars

A Great, Smooth Whiskey with a strong but pleasant orange flavour. It had a much smoother flavour than my usual drink neat and was great with some coke and ice.

Not whiskey but lovely regardless

4 stars

Honestly I wouldn't know this was a whiskey product as can't taste the whiskey at all. It's more like cointreau but less syrupy. I quite enjoyed it with lemonade, very refreshing. In its own its also quite warming and I imagine it'd be a lovely winter drink.

Premium beverage

5 stars

I love this whiskey. It’s strong and the orange taste is fresh and not over powering. I love having this whiskey served over ice.

Jameson Orange is a whisky with a difference. It i

5 stars

Jameson Orange is a whisky with a difference. It is only 30% alcohol. It has got the orange flavour, hence it is different from the traditional whisky. Well, it can brighten the day sometimes. Recommended!

