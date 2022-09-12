Pip & Nut Crunchy Peanut Butter 300G

The Best (10 stars)
A PIP & NUT Customer
Discovered this peanut butter 18 months ago and have moved onto the 1kg tub as we love it so much. Agree that the smooth version is runnier but easier to spread but I think the clue is in the description 'SMOOTH'!!! We love the crunchy version and strangely we don't find either difficult to spread. Not sure why people are marking this PB down as most quality PBs need a stir. I'm sure most people would shake their bottles of salad dressing before pouring out!!! It's definitely taste & quality over price for us
Not to my taste
Not very good. Very oily and very little crunch unfortunately I will not buy this again
Best one
Excellent ! (had fresh in Florida this is up there)
Nicest peanut butter we’ve had
Nicest peanut butter we’ve had! Had to give it a good mix up as had separated but that shows you how natural it is! Defiantly recommend it
MESSY. OILY. RUNNY.
It’s a lovely tasting peanut butter, but it is one of THE most oily peanut butters and it is also VERY runny and I don’t want to drink it (actually I do). It’s good for making a mess, good for satay making, good for peanut butter milk shake, rubbish on toast etc. Shame!
Best peanut butter ever
I buy this peanut butter for my grown up son. He says it's the best he's ever tasted. You can get cheaper peanut butter, but this is regularly on a Clubcard Price deal so we take advantage of that to buy the best.
Best peanut butter
A PIP & NUT Customer
I brought this for my husband as he loves peanut butter but I wanted to get a healthier version. I've tried a different brand but this was amazing. Plenty of nuts, a little sweet . Just what we wanted a
Best peanut butter
A PIP & NUT Customer
Lovely
A PIP & NUT Customer
Pip & Nut crunchy peanut butter is a constant delight. It never fails to delight. Lovely!
This is a drink, not a butter
A PIP & NUT Customer
Tastes ok but it is sooooo runny! Falls straight off your knife so it's a nightmare on toast.