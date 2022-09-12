We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pip & Nut Crunchy Peanut Butter 300G

4.2(173)Write a review
£3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter
  • Just-roasted. We roast, then mill straight away to release the flavour.
  • We're all about peanut better. Better nuts. Better taste. Better business. For people and planet. To the spooners and the toast lovers. Every drizzle every drop.
  • No Palm Oil Here
  • Great taste 2019
  • Classic roast
  • Peanuts from Argentina with love!
  • Hi-oleic peanuts sourced from a single origin
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Argentinian Hi-Oleic Peanuts (99.6%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, eat within 3 months (easy!).

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Natural Nut Oils, Stir Before Use as They Can Separate.

Number of uses

Contains 20 (15g) servings

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,

Return to

  • Say Hello:
  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • 09/10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin, 2,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.
  • thekernel@pipandnut.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2511377
Energy (kcal)606 91
Fat48.4g7.3g
Saturates6.1g0.9g
Mono-unsaturates37.9g5.7g
Polyunsaturates4.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate11.9g1.8g
Sugars5.7g0.9g
Fibre8.8g1.3g
Protein26.3g3.9g
Salt0.35g0.05g
Contains 20 (15g) servings--
View all Peanut & Nut Butter

173 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

The Best (10 stars)

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Discovered this peanut butter 18 months ago and have moved onto the 1kg tub as we love it so much. Agree that the smooth version is runnier but easier to spread but I think the clue is in the description 'SMOOTH'!!! We love the crunchy version and strangely we don't find either difficult to spread. Not sure why people are marking this PB down as most quality PBs need a stir. I'm sure most people would shake their bottles of salad dressing before pouring out!!! It's definitely taste & quality over price for us

Not to my taste

1 stars

Not very good. Very oily and very little crunch unfortunately I will not buy this again

Best one

5 stars

Excellent ! (had fresh in Florida this is up there)

Nicest peanut butter we’ve had

5 stars

Nicest peanut butter we’ve had! Had to give it a good mix up as had separated but that shows you how natural it is! Defiantly recommend it

MESSY. OILY. RUNNY.

2 stars

It’s a lovely tasting peanut butter, but it is one of THE most oily peanut butters and it is also VERY runny and I don’t want to drink it (actually I do). It’s good for making a mess, good for satay making, good for peanut butter milk shake, rubbish on toast etc. Shame!

Best peanut butter ever

5 stars

I buy this peanut butter for my grown up son. He says it's the best he's ever tasted. You can get cheaper peanut butter, but this is regularly on a Clubcard Price deal so we take advantage of that to buy the best.

Best peanut butter

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

I brought this for my husband as he loves peanut butter but I wanted to get a healthier version. I've tried a different brand but this was amazing. Plenty of nuts, a little sweet . Just what we wanted a

Lovely

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Pip & Nut crunchy peanut butter is a constant delight. It never fails to delight. Lovely!

This is a drink, not a butter

2 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Tastes ok but it is sooooo runny! Falls straight off your knife so it's a nightmare on toast.

1-10 of 173 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

