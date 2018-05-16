Tesco Maple & & Bourbon Pork Belly Slices 400G
New
- Energy976kJ 235kcal12%
- Fat17.5g25%
- Saturates6.6g33%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1627kJ / 392kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rindless pork belly slices with a bourbon whiskey and maple seasoning.
- Pork belly slices with Maple Bourbon seasoning. Low on fuss and big on flavour these are ideal for a tasty, midweek meal. If you're looking for an easy dinner idea, try these succulent and flavour packed maple bourbon glazed pork, glazed with maple syrup, bourbon whiskey and spices. Perfect served with fiery chilli beans and potato wedges.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Succulent pork belly slices with maple syrup and spices
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (95%), Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Paprika, Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Ginger, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Bourbon Whiskey, Citric Acid, Smoked Salt, Maple Syrup.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork belly slice (60g**)
|Energy
|1627kJ / 392kcal
|976kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|29.2g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|27.2g
|16.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 240g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.