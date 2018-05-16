Bisto Reduced Salt Chicken Gravy Granules 190G

- Energy57kJ 14kcal<1%
- Fat0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.27g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- Bisto Reduced Salt Ckn Gravy Granules 190g
- 25% Less Salt**
- Bisto Reduced Salt** Chicken Flavour Gravy Granules
- **contains 25% less salt than Standard Bisto Chicken Flavour Gravy Granules
- Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
- Bisto trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- The Nation's Favourite
- Low Fat
- Low Sugar
- Pack size: 190G
- Low Fat
- Low Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Colour (E150c), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See Base of DrumStore in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add Boiling Water
- 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of Bisto granules into a measuring jug - for extra thick gravy, add more granules at this point.
- 2 Add 280ml (12 pint) of boiling water to the granules.
- 3 Stir vigorously and continually until you get a smooth gravy.
- Serve & enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 57 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.bisto.co.uk
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ) / (kcal)
|1743kJ
|57kJ
|-
|415kcal
|14kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|2.2g
|of which Sugars
|21.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.3g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|8.12g
|0.27g
|This pack makes approximately 57 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.