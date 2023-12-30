Rimmel The Multi Tasker Concealer 040 Ivory 10ml

Rimmel London's Multi-Tasker Concealer covers up blemishes, brightens dark circles and covers to even out skin tone. The super-sized soft-touch wand with built-in product reservoir lets you add precise full coverage wherever you need it - on blemishes and under the eyes or all over the face. The buildable high-pigment makeup formula glides on and blends into skin perfectly to create a brighter-looking, smooth, even canvas. The colour corrector lasts all day, so you can say bye-bye to breakouts, discolouration, redness, pigmentation, acne scars and visible pores.

It's a liquid concealer that helps cover up imperfections The lightweight and non-greasy formula doesn't smudge, cake or flake Its supersized soft-touch wand allows for precise application The makeup also delivers up to 24-hours' hydration effect Crease-proof, transfer-proof and waterproof

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Isododecane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Butylene Glycol, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Talc, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Acrylates Crosspolymer, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Magnesium Sulfate, Bis-PEG/PPG-14/14 Dimethicone, Boron Nitride, Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Tribehenin, Isopropyl Titanium Triisostearate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Lecithin, Laureth-7, Alumina, Phenoxyethanol, Trihydroxystearin, Chlorphenesin, Propylene Carbonate, Xanthan Gum, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Disodium Deceth-6 Sulfosuccinate, Silica, Sodium PCA, Urea, Laureth-30, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Trehalose, Hexylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-51, Caprylyl Glycol, Triacetin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain/+/-:Titanium Dioxide (ci 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499)]

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage