We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Slimfast Double Chocolate Snack Bar 6X25g

Slimfast Double Chocolate Snack Bar 6X25g

5(5)
Write a review

£3.60

£2.40/100g

Chocolate flavoured nougat bar with crisped cereal and dark chocolate pieces coated in milk chocolate.SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®It's simple, easy to stick to and proven to help you lose weight and keep it off*, plus you can eat up to 6 times a day. Give it a go and see what you could achieve!3 100kcal SlimFast Snacks a Day, or Fruit & Veg2 Tasty SlimFast Meal Bars or Shakes1 600kcal Healthy Meal (800kcal for Men)Drink at Least 2 Litres of WaterGet Active to Help You Reach your GoalSlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - eat balanced meals, healthy snacks and drink plenty of water. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled, varied diet and an active lifestyle.Need some help or ideas?For tips, real life stories and recipes, visit us at:www.slimfast.co.uk
Lose Weight and Keep It Off*Our tasty choc snack bars are so good you won't believe they're under 100 calories. Perfect for when you get the munchies, they can help you lose weight and keep it off* as part of the SlimFast 3.2.1 Plan. Go on, tuck in and treat yourself!*Substituting two main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.
99 KcalGo On, Treat Yourself!
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Crisped Cereal (5%) (Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg White, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Cellulose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 x 25g bar

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

View all Weight Management

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here