Slimfast Double Chocolate Snack Bar 6X25g

Chocolate flavoured nougat bar with crisped cereal and dark chocolate pieces coated in milk chocolate. SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan® It's simple, easy to stick to and proven to help you lose weight and keep it off*, plus you can eat up to 6 times a day. Give it a go and see what you could achieve! 3 100kcal SlimFast Snacks a Day, or Fruit & Veg 2 Tasty SlimFast Meal Bars or Shakes 1 600kcal Healthy Meal (800kcal for Men) Drink at Least 2 Litres of Water Get Active to Help You Reach your Goal SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food - eat balanced meals, healthy snacks and drink plenty of water. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled, varied diet and an active lifestyle. Need some help or ideas? For tips, real life stories and recipes, visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk

Lose Weight and Keep It Off* Our tasty choc snack bars are so good you won't believe they're under 100 calories. Perfect for when you get the munchies, they can help you lose weight and keep it off* as part of the SlimFast 3.2.1 Plan. Go on, tuck in and treat yourself! *Substituting two main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight after weight loss.

99 Kcal Go On, Treat Yourself!

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Crisped Cereal (5%) (Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg White, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Cellulose)

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving = 1 x 25g bar

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮