Tesco Finest Maderia & Creamy Mushroom Chicken Kiev 385G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 900kJ / 215kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast fillets with a madeira wine and dried porcini mushroom butter filling in a breadcrumb coating.
- Treat yourself to an indulgent mid week meal with this Finest Chicken Breast Kiev, filled with a deliciously rich and creamy porcini mushroom and madeira sauce, generously coated in a golden crouton breadcrumb. Serve with Tenderstem ® broccoli and herby new potatoes for the perfect date night meal. Simply cook in the oven for 25 minutes. This product is made with 100% British Chicken Breast and produced in the UK.
- Tender whole chicken breast filled with creamy madeira wine and porcini mushroom sauce in a golden crouton breadcrumb.
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (59%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Wheat Starch, Madeira Wine, Wheat Gluten, Chicken Stock [Chicken, Water, Salt], Cornflour, Dried Porcini Mushroom, Potato Starch, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Thickener (Pectin), White Pepper, Dextrose, Yeast, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
385g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (180g**)
|Energy
|900kJ / 215kcal
|1620kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|18.5g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13.3g
|23.9g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|16.8g
|30.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 385g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
