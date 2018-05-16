John West Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon Fridge Pot 128G

Product Description
- Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon
- High in Omega 3 - This pot contains 660mg of Omega 3 per 100g
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50841, From an MSC Certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Lasting Freshness
- Pack size: 102G
Information
Ingredients
Pink Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Before Opening: Store in a cool, dry place or store directly in the fridge.After Opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Base of Pot
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Recycling info
Cup. Recyclable Foil. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Importer address
Return to
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
- John West, ISI Ltd,
- 14 Classon House,
- Dundrum,
- Dublin 14,
- Ireland.
- Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
Drained weight
102g
Net Contents
128g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Drained) Per 100g
|Energy
|460 kJ / 110 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|(of which saturates)
|(0g)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|(0g)
|Protein
|24g
|Salt
|0.9g
Safety information
