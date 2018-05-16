We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

John West Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon Fridge Pot 128G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon Fridge Pot 128G
£2.50
£24.51/kg DR.WT

Product Description

  • Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon
  • High in Omega 3 - This pot contains 660mg of Omega 3 per 100g
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50841, From an MSC Certified sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • High in Omega 3
  • Lasting Freshness
  • Pack size: 102G
  • High in Omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (Fish), Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Before Opening: Store in a cool, dry place or store directly in the fridge.After Opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. For Best Before End and Ocean of Catch: See Base of Pot

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Recycling info

Cup. Recyclable Foil. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Importer address

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,
  • 14 Classon House,

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.
  • John West, ISI Ltd,
  • 14 Classon House,
  • Dundrum,
  • Dublin 14,
  • Ireland.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com

Drained weight

102g

Net Contents

128g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Drained) Per 100g
Energy460 kJ / 110 kcal
Fat1.5g
(of which saturates)(0g)
Carbohydrate0g
(of which sugars)(0g)
Protein24g
Salt0.9g

Safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

View all Tinned Fish & Seafood

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here