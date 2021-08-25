Tesco & Jamie Oliver Lemon & Herb Salmon Chunks 367G
- Energy743kJ 178kcal9%
- Fat10.4g15%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Skinless salmon (Salmo salar) chunks with lemon and herb seasoning.
- "I’ve created these 123 TRAYBAKES with Tesco for an easy way to get dinner on the table. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce, and you’re off " Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Succulent chunks of salmon coated in lemon & herbs
- Pack size: 367G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Lemon Peel, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Tomato Powder, Coriander, Red Pepper, Oregano, Cumin, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Yeast Extract, Garlic Extract, Capsicum Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Delicious as part of a 1,2,3 traybake, or to cook this product on its own please follow the cooking instructions below. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 11 mins Place onto foil on a preheated baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
367g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (81g**)
|Energy
|917kJ / 220kcal
|743kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|12.8g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|24.0g
|19.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|963mg
|780mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 367g typically weighs 324g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.