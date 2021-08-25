We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco & Jamie Oliver Lemon & Herb Salmon Chunks 367G

Tesco & Jamie Oliver Lemon & Herb Salmon Chunks 367G
£ 5.00
£13.63/kg
¼ of a pack
  • Energy743kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless salmon (Salmo salar) chunks with lemon and herb seasoning.
  • "I’ve created these 123 TRAYBAKES with Tesco for an easy way to get dinner on the table. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce, and you’re off " Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent chunks of salmon coated in lemon & herbs
  • Pack size: 367G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Lemon Peel, Garlic Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Tomato Powder, Coriander, Red Pepper, Oregano, Cumin, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Yeast Extract, Garlic Extract, Capsicum Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Delicious as part of a 1,2,3 traybake, or to cook this product on its own please follow the cooking instructions below. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 11 mins Place onto foil on a preheated baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in Norway or U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Pad. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

367g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (81g**)
Energy917kJ / 220kcal743kJ / 178kcal
Fat12.8g10.4g
Saturates1.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.2g
Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre1.4g1.1g
Protein24.0g19.4g
Salt0.5g0.4g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)963mg780mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 367g typically weighs 324g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

