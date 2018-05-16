Tesco 5 Banana Bites With A Yogurt Coating 125G
Product Description
- Shaped banana flavoured sweetened fruit pieces made with fruit puree in a yogurt flavoured coating.
- With sweet fruit puree. With a yogurt flavoured coating
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt Flavoured Coating (59%) [Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Banana Purée (7%), Apple Purée, Rice Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
5 x 25g e (125g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bag (25g)
|Energy
|1992kJ / 475kcal
|498kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|16.6g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|69.9g
|17.5g
|Sugars
|61.8g
|15.5g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Nutrition
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
