Quorn Vegan Sausages 270G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ/150kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour sausage, made with mycoprotein, with a herb seasoning
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Certified, 4-0366-13-100-00
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mycoprotein (17%), Pea Protein, Bread Rusks [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water; Salt, Yeast], Seasoning (Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extracts, Salt, Maltodextrin, Spices (Pepper, Allspice, Mace, Ginger), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Gluten, Casing (Calcium Alginate), Thickener: Methyl Cellulose; Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in Protein and Fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 6-8 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
Oven cook
Instructions: 12-14 Min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
- We're here to help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
- https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quom Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as hob cooked) Per 100g
|(as hob cooked) Per 2 Sausages
|Energy
|628kJ/150kcal
|547kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|3.7g
|Protein
|16g
|14g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.3g
